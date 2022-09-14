ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

September 14, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citations to 24th Battalion of The Sikh Regiment (24 SIKH) and 323 Field Regiment of Indian Army at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th September 2022. The Governor cited the Battalion and the Regiment for their conspicuous professional proficiency, élan in operational preparedness and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the Civil Administration and the local population.

Colonel Kamaljeet Singh, Sena Medal (SM), Commanding Officer along with Subedar Major Balbir Singh and junior most Sepoy Attar Singh received the citation for 24 SIKH. Colonel Aditya Kapoor, Commanding Officer, along with officiating Subedar Major Ravi Kumar and junior most gunner Saurabh Kumar received the citation for 323 Field Regiment.

The Governor commended the 24 SIKH, popularly known as ‘The Defenders of Namka Chu’ for maintaining ZERO transgression by enemy troops into Indian Territory and ensuring peace and poise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also appreciated the Battalion for carrying out many social welfare programmes, medical camps and goodwill rallies for the people in their area. The Battalion conducted historical events of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by taking the victory flame to ‘Khinzemane’ where in 1959 His Holiness Dali Lama had entered India from Tibet’. The Battalion also conducted a motorcycle rally ‘Holy Tree’ to ‘Holy Waters’ to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said.

The Governor commended 323 Field Regiment, for their distinction in deployment at an altitude of 15,000 feet for Border Management Posture, the highest amongst the Artillery Units in entire Easter Command. He hailed the Regiment for their pivotal role of preparedness for providing artillery fire support to troops deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Arunachal Pradesh. He also appreciated the Regiment for assisting Vidyashree, the Goodwill School for the underprivileged children at Tawang.

Related Articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 14, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: environmental awareness program held at RGU 

Arunachal: environmental awareness program held at RGU 

September 11, 2022
Arunachal: Tourism Awareness & Training Workshop held at Longding

Arunachal: Tourism Awareness & Training Workshop held at Longding

September 11, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: Till now no trace of Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal Pradesh: Till now no trace of Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 11, 2022
Arunachal: TOF of TWS felicitates meritorious student

Arunachal: TOF of TWS felicitates meritorious student

September 10, 2022
Arunachal: Common People are Confused by Unfounded Allegations on People-Centric Govt: Nyato Dukam

Arunachal: Common People are Confused by Unfounded Allegations on People-Centric Govt: Nyato Dukam

September 10, 2022
Arunachal: GTGH could supplement TRIMHS in treating medical patients- Health Minister

Arunachal: GTGH could supplement TRIMHS in treating medical patients- Health Minister

September 10, 2022
Arunachal: Road, military station in Kibithu named after India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Arunachal: Road, military station in Kibithu named after India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

September 10, 2022
Arunachal: Coordination meeting proposes shifting of Ziro FCI godown

Arunachal: Coordination meeting proposes shifting of Ziro FCI godown

September 9, 2022
Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis Free: Governor

Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis Free: Governor

September 9, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving: Pema Khandu \

Arunachal Pradesh still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving: Pema Khandu

September 9, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button