Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citations to 24th Battalion of The Sikh Regiment (24 SIKH) and 323 Field Regiment of Indian Army at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th September 2022. The Governor cited the Battalion and the Regiment for their conspicuous professional proficiency, élan in operational preparedness and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the Civil Administration and the local population.

Colonel Kamaljeet Singh, Sena Medal (SM), Commanding Officer along with Subedar Major Balbir Singh and junior most Sepoy Attar Singh received the citation for 24 SIKH. Colonel Aditya Kapoor, Commanding Officer, along with officiating Subedar Major Ravi Kumar and junior most gunner Saurabh Kumar received the citation for 323 Field Regiment.

The Governor commended the 24 SIKH, popularly known as ‘The Defenders of Namka Chu’ for maintaining ZERO transgression by enemy troops into Indian Territory and ensuring peace and poise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also appreciated the Battalion for carrying out many social welfare programmes, medical camps and goodwill rallies for the people in their area. The Battalion conducted historical events of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by taking the victory flame to ‘Khinzemane’ where in 1959 His Holiness Dali Lama had entered India from Tibet’. The Battalion also conducted a motorcycle rally ‘Holy Tree’ to ‘Holy Waters’ to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said.

The Governor commended 323 Field Regiment, for their distinction in deployment at an altitude of 15,000 feet for Border Management Posture, the highest amongst the Artillery Units in entire Easter Command. He hailed the Regiment for their pivotal role of preparedness for providing artillery fire support to troops deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Arunachal Pradesh. He also appreciated the Regiment for assisting Vidyashree, the Goodwill School for the underprivileged children at Tawang.