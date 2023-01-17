Arunachal: Women on wheels calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The members of ‘ Women on Wheels ’, led by Ms Priyanka Gard and Ms Manalu Brahme called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th January 2023. Mrs Neelam Misra felicitated the 21-member Team, who is on an 8-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The Governor commended the spirit of adventure of the participants and extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that such events as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration open doors to the cultural richness and unique traditions of the State.

The Governor, while interacting with the participants, as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, urged the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that lots of people know very little about the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, its vast distinctive cultural diversity and heritage, where lingua franca is Hindi, unlike other States of the North Eastern Region.

The Governor highlighted the expertise of Arunachalis in handloom and handicrafts practices, the vast flora and fauna and economic potentials of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor called upon the participants of ‘Women on wheels’ to connect themselves with the people and spread the message of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the freedom movement and cultural richness of India.

The Governor informed about the new approach of the Central Government towards the Frontier States, which share international boundaries with three countries after 2014. Now, at least two Union Ministers come every week to oversee that all welfare projects and programmes are implemented, he said.

Atul Kulkarni, Chairman, Amazing Namaste Foundation, Guwahati, organiser of ‘Women on wheels’ briefed about the tour and shared experiences of the participants.