Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Khowji Village, Lekang

LEKANG- In the ongoing drive towards connecting every eligible citizen of Arunachal Pradesh to flagship schemes of the Government, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee Ki Gaari’ under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Khowji Village, Lekang, Namsai.

Addressing the gathering at the camp, DCM Mein underscored PM Modi’s visionary leadership in transforming the Nation in aspects of boosting the economy, uplifting people’s welfare and strengthening national security. The VBSY camp aligns with the vision of making India developed by 2047, by ensuring every last person receives the benefits they are eligible for under the Govt’s flagship schemes, and collectively as a Nation achieve Antodaya.

Emphasizing the overarching goal of achieving nationwide development, DCM Mein stated that the current Khandu-led Government, with support from the Modi Government, has led to surpassing transformative milestones throughout the State.

In Namsai, it is reflected in the enhanced healthcare and education systems, all-weather highway connectivity and other infrastructural advancements. Hinting at the ongoing priorities of the Govt, Mein stated that air connectivity will be further streamlined, by upgrading the Tezu Airport to accommodate a higher number of tourist footfalls.

Mein also noted that earlier people belonging to the vulnerable sections of the society used to reach out to the Govt for help. But under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu, the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is proactively reaching out to the people through camps such as VBSY, Sarkar Aapke Dwar, which aims to achieve 100% saturation of Central Govt flagship schemes.

He also commended the efforts of all respective Ministers, MLAs and district officials in Arunachal Pradesh towards reforming the State through the successful implementation of central initiatives at the grassroots level.

Beneficiaries from both Khowji – I and Khowji – II villages participated in the VBSY camp today. Some of the major schemes being availed by the beneficiaries are Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana (Rural), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and so on; along with the distribution of Kisan Credit Card, Soil Health Card, among others.

During the interactive session with the beneficiaries, DCM Mein expressed optimism about achieving 100% saturation of all flagship schemes, as envisioned under VBSY, including the fulfilment of Har Ghar Jal mission in every district.

The event was also attended by MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Namsai, Nang Urmila Manc heykhun, District BJP President Chow Sujana Namchoom, ZPMs of Upper and Lower Lekang, SP, SDO and HoDs.