Arunachal: CM inaugurates Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Bizari in Lower Dibang Valley

BIZARI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra alongwith a Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at Bizari in Lower Dibang Valley district in presence of local legislator Gum Tayeng, Roing MLA Mutch Mithi, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Advisor to CM Dr Tangor Tapak, former minister Roding Pertin, district administration officials, Panchayati Raj members and others.

Addressing people on the occasion Khandu said that while the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of Govt of India schemes across the country, Seva Aapke Dwar is the state government’s initiative to reach out to the vulnerable who are eligible under various state flagship programs but have not availed benefits so far.

He informed that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra that started on November 15 last will continue till January 26 next year, while the Seva Aapke Dwar camps will continue till the last man in the queue is attended to.

Khandu claimed that these initiatives are truly making a difference in people’s lives, bringing essential services closer to them and significantly enhancing their ease of living.

“We intend to hold Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Seva Aapke Dwar camps in all the 2108 gram panchayats in the state. So far we have held more than 300 such camps (including the earlier Sarkar Aapke Dwar) and about 14 lakh people have benefitted,” he revealed.

Asserting that proper planning at the government level is the only way tp development, Khandu underscored the importance of failproof survey and data collection. He viewed the next census as one of the most important exercises as and when it happens.

“Census was due in 2021 but due to COVID it couldn’t be carried out. Very soon census exercise will start and it should be executed seriously. We will be monitoring at various levels…district administrations and PRIs have a very important role to play,” he said.

He reiterated that planning based on correct statistical data never fails.

Khandu handed over the benefits of various welfare schemes to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

He also inaugurated 100 projects worth Rs 250 crores completed across Lower Dibang Valley district by various govt agencies and dedicated to the people of Dambuk one Ekalavya Model Residential School with 100 students accommodation.

Later in the day, Khandu declared open the Orange Festival-2023. He also flagged off the Race of Arunachal and the National Time Speed Distance Rally 2023.