Arunachal

Arunachal: Training programme on Marriage Registration

November 24, 2020
Naharlagun:  One Day Training Programme was conducted by the A. P State Legal Services Authority  and One Stop Centre, Naharlagun on Marriage Registration, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 and Free Legal Aid at the office premises of One Stop Centre, Naharlagun which is under District Administration, ICR  for the staffs of OSC, Naharlagun.

Adv Raknu Konya, Legal Aid Counsel spoke about the important and procedures of Marriage Registration . Adv Nani Modi, Legal Aid Counsel talked about AP Victim Compensation Scheme and free legal aid.

She told that the person who is  harm or injury or death cause by an  offence or negligence committed by any person can claim or avail victim compensation within one year of the alleged offence is committed. Secretary Singcha Ghene Welfare Society facilitated both the Resource Persons. Centre Administrator Nada Nampi and Ms Ribbom Riba also spoke

