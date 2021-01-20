Arunachal: The upcoming Mega Food Park would be game changer for farming community-Tage Taki

BANDERDEWA- The upcoming Mega Food park near Banerdewa would be the game changer for farming community and would take up the state to a new height in the farming sector, said . Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

He along with other ministers and officials visited the park on Wednesday. He appreciated Likha Maj for starting a humble beginning.

” We have planned- one farming one district on cluster basis for which several schemes has been send to GOi for approval”. Taki said.

Hope once the project Mega Food park is completed there would be rush of industries and hope the Food park become a source of development and economic sustainability. Taki added

After the visit “I have found that several land development and road construction activities is being completed and soon after the completion other component of the project will be taken up. State government will see that the fund for the same is being released and utilized properly for the purpose. Taki further said”.

Education and cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir while interacting the occasion said that it is happy occasion that Govt of India has approved the Food Park for Arunachal which will upgrade the economic condition of the farmers. Tedir said

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara encouraged Maj and termed the upcoming food park as a source to solve unemployment of state.

The Chief Promoter of the Mega Food park Likha Maj brief the team of Ministers and other about the prospect, opportunity, challenges and work undertaken till date.

Maj appeal the Minister to invite the local entrepreneur and progressive farmers to know about the importance of Mega Food Park.

75 percent investment is being done by the state and central government. The investors may also get subsidy of 75 percent so the project may be one of the best for the state and North East region (NER) and will cater to the need of providing employment to more than 50 thousand people.

The land development is almost completed and few culverts are also at the verge of completion. Maj informed .

Maj further appeal the state government to support and release the fund for construction of the road at an earliest so that the road construction is completed.

Lawmaker GD Wangsu, Secretary Agriculture Bidol Tayeng, Lower Subansiri ZPC, APMB Chief executive officer, officers from agriculture department, horticulture department, Papum pare district administration, several local leaders among others were present on the occasion.