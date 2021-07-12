Arunachal: SSB sezied truck loaded with illegal timber, near Kalaktang

KALAKTANG- Team of 61 Bn of SSB posted at Bhairabkunda sezied a truck loaded with illegal timber near Kalaktang and handed over it to forest department.

On the basis of specific input Bop 900 chain of 61 Bn SSB Balemu at Bhairabkunda launched an special Ops under commandership of SI/Gd Satendra Singh on the OKSRT Road nearby MCP Gate of BOP 900Chain (place) under Kalaktang police station of West kameng district.

At around 1830 hrs on 11/7/21 the operation party seized a Timber loded Truck, (Tata 1613) bearing Reg no AS-01 GC, 8420 moving towards Assam from Arunachal Pradesh through OKSRT Road .

Truck along with loaded Timbers has been seized and handed over to Ranger Forest office Kalaktang, for legal procedure .