July 12, 2021
Arunachal: SSB sezied truck loaded with illegal timber, near Kalaktang

KALAKTANG-    Team of 61 Bn of SSB posted at Bhairabkunda sezied a truck loaded with illegal timber near Kalaktang and handed over it to forest department.

On the basis of specific input Bop 900 chain of 61 Bn SSB Balemu at Bhairabkunda launched an special Ops under commandership of SI/Gd Satendra Singh  on the OKSRT  Road nearby MCP Gate of BOP  900Chain (place) under Kalaktang police station of West kameng district.

At around 1830 hrs on 11/7/21 the operation party  seized a Timber loded Truck, (Tata 1613) bearing Reg no AS-01 GC, 8420 moving towards  Assam from Arunachal Pradesh through OKSRT Road .

Truck  along with  loaded Timbers has been seized and  handed over to Ranger Forest office Kalaktang,  for  legal procedure .

