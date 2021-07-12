Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

GUWAHATI- The Assam Rifles in different operations apprehended one KLO cadre from Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested smugglers with Contraband items from Mizoram and recovred arms from different places in Manipur ….. here are the details of these incident.

“Assam Rifles on 10 July, in a joint operation with Police apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in general area Chop Village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh: tweeted official account of Assam Rifles.

“Serchhip Battalion of AssamRifles on 10 July, apprehended two smugglers and recovered Contraband items worth Rs 39 Lakhs in general area Farkawn Village in Mizoram,” tweeted Assam Rifles.

Jwalamukhi Batallion, Assam Rifles on 09 July, based on intelligence input recovered 01× AK-47/ M-16/ Lathod Rifle each, four country made .22 Pistols, one UBGL grenade, magazines & assorted ammunition from Haijang forest in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

In one more incident, Kakching Battalion of Assam Rifles on 06 July, based on an intelligence input apprehended four smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs. 42.60 lakh in Kakching District of Manipur., tweeted Assam Rifels.

Earlier on July 8, Assam Rifles seized arms and other war-like stores from Manipur’s Kamjong village along the Indo-Myanmar Border.