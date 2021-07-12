North East

Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

July 12, 2021
0 1 minute read
Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

GUWAHATI-  The Assam Rifles in different operations  apprehended one KLO cadre from Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested smugglers with Contraband items from Mizoram and recovred arms from different places in Manipur ….. here are the details of these incident. 

Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

Assam Rifles apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in the general area Chop Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh

“Assam Rifles on 10 July, in a joint operation with Police apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in general area Chop Village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh: tweeted official account of Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

In an another incident  Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs 39 lakhs in Farkawn village in Champhai district of Mizoram, Assam Rifles said on Monday.

“Serchhip Battalion of  AssamRifles on 10 July, apprehended two smugglers and recovered Contraband items worth Rs 39 Lakhs in general area Farkawn Village in Mizoram,” tweeted Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

Jwalamukhi Batallion, Assam Rifles on 09 July, based on intelligence input recovered 01× AK-47/ M-16/ Lathod Rifle each, four country made .22 Pistols, one UBGL grenade, magazines & assorted ammunition from Haijang forest in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

Assam Rifles apprehended KLO Cadre from Arunachal, Smugglers from Mizoram, recovred arms from Manipur

In one more incident, Kakching Battalion of Assam Rifles on 06 July, based on an intelligence input apprehended four smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs. 42.60 lakh in Kakching District of Manipur., tweeted Assam Rifels.

Earlier on July 8, Assam Rifles seized arms and other war-like stores from Manipur’s Kamjong village along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Tags
July 12, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!