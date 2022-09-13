Arunachal: RGU joins hand in celebrating the Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle

ITANAGAR- As a part of initiative of National Commission of Schedule Tribe (NCST) and Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) also gave a befitting tribute to the tribal heroes in India’s freedom struggle. An exhibition was inaugurated as a part of the programme wherein many exhibits of the tribal heroes from different parts of the country was showcased. It also includes 15 unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Guest of the function, Mr. Alo Libang, Minister of Health and Family welfare, WCD and Tribal Affairs in his speech called the day as an historic event. He called on the historian and academicians to come up with proper format of a book on unsung heroes of the state to be included in the NCERT syllabus for others to know.

He said, we are proud of our organic Hindi and said that the influence of your mother tongue will always be there. He later called on all to take the state into a higher level by taking this untold story to all the remotest corner of the state so that everybody can be proud of our history.

MLA of Roing and the Guest of Honour of the function, Mr. Mutchu Mithi highlighted how India take it shape after independence. He said even in this diversity, we are still able to be united and gave credit to our founding forefathers who have charted a way for us all. As a state, he said we should grow strength by strength and RGU being a place of collective knowledge should explore more on it.

The chairman of the function and Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Saket Kushwaha reiterated why this kind of programme is needed in this time. He said, the Amrit kal or the 75 years of our independence is an auspicious moment to remember and pay tribute to all our freedom fighters including our own state unsung heroes.

He said, being a university, it’s our moral responsibility to integrate in the syllabus the unsung heroes of the state. He also praised the commission for organising such function and applauded them of giving an platform for tribal rights and duties. Prof. Kushwaha announced to the audience that for those unsung heroes of the state which doesn’t have photographs, a due consultations will be carried out soon and befitting sketches will be produced.

Touthang, Joint Secretary, NCST in his address gave specific role and function of the commission. He said, there are many legal administrative actions which can be put in the commission for seeking many of the grievances faced by scheduled tribes. He said out of the many functions, Tribal rights and financial inclusions are two of the many in which the commission is working on.

He also said, many works on health, education in tandem with NEP are also being worked on. Mr. Touthang categorically pointed out that ST can approach the commission for any legal help in which there is no expenses to be born. He said to log on to the website for more information and take the advantages. He called on the STs to become an agent for change by their stories in the society. He also answered some queries put forward by the audiences.

While giving the welcome address, Registrar of the University Dr. N. T. Rikam, talked in length about the ongoing research undertaking by the university of the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh. He also mentioned the credible role of various tribal leaders in freedom movements in defending the country.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amitava Mitra while sharing his thoughts talked about the tribal society being an integral part of India. He added, tribal society always protect the nation with courage and sacrifice.

Dr. Sodyong Kri, the NCST RGU coordinator in his speech talked about the role of NSCT in celebrating the special occasion which coincides with the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahosav. The platform is to give recognition to our freedom fighters and how they have sacrificed their lives for the nation, he added. Dr. Kri also talked about the works of Kalyan Asharam and its various activities. He said, it was a great opportunity for the state of Arunachal Pradesh which were identifying the tribal heroes.

Mr. Taduram Darang, chairman, Adi Freedom Fighters Recommendation Committee, Pasighat in his deliberations talked in length about the various historical findings of the committee. He narrated out the role of various unsung heroes of the state which need due recognitions.

A short film on the various functions and duties of NCST was also screed as a part of the programme.

Prof. P.K Nayak, the Chairman of the organising committee proposed the vote of thanks. Academic coordinator of the programme Dr. David Gao and member Dr. Ravi Ranjan conducted the programme.

The programme was well attended by many faculties, non teaching staffs and students in huge numbers.