Arunachal: RGU Central Library Multipurpose Room inaugurated

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono-Hills, Central Library Multipurpose Room inaugurated today by Prof Ajay Pratap Singh, Director RRRLF and Director General National Library, Kolkata in the presence of Vice- Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra, Prof Otem Padung, Registrar i/c and Finance Officer, Dr. N.T Rikkam, Registrar of the University joined online along with all Library staff.

Prof Ajaya Pratap Singh spoke on “Changing role of Libraries for academic fraternity in the light of New Education Policy”. In his address while speaking on the role of Libraries for academic fraternity he highlighted that the present NEP ensures holistic approach with multidisciplinary education.

He also stressed upon that how the present NEP 2020 supports vocational Education for all learners from primary level to higher education. As per the call of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi NEP also ensures vocation jobs to all the youths in the country. He assured that there will be MoU with RGU and RRRLF to train the Library professional for automation and modernization services, working in the public Libraries of Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring states in near future through National Mission on Library (NML).

In tune with the creation of digital Library at school level he focused on the great initiative made by Prahlad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of Culture, Government of India for augmentation of Digital Libraries in all the schools. Prof P. K. Acharya, Prof i/c Library while welcoming all the faculty members, researchers, students emphasized on utility of Multipurpose Room in the Central Library.

Prof. A. Mitra, the Pro Vice-Chancellor while moderating the programme he expressed that the purpose of Multipurpose room in the University Central Library is to make the provision for faculty members of different Departments for conducting, Ph. D viva voice, small seminars and on line/offline meetings. Prof Otem Padung and Dr N T Rikkam also spoke on the full use of such facilities in the University.

VC, Prof Saket Kushwaha on his concluding remarks highlighted about the Multipurpose Room and the development of future MoU in collaboration with RRRLF and National Library Kolkata. He also expressed that all the deans of the faculties should have such Multipurpose Room with cutting edge ICT facilities.

Dr Maltesh M, Consultant Library and formal Librarian RGU, Rahul Sarma, Professional Assistant, Tania Eru and Gayatri Dey Library interns, Ms. Yano Lombi, Ms Nabam Opi, Mr Sher Ali and all other Library staff were all put their efforts to make this inauguration function grand success. Dr. D.K. Pandey, Assistant Librarian proposed vote of thanks.