PM Modi Cabinet Expansion: Kiren Rijiju takes oath into the new cabinet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday got a makeover with the induction of 43 new members in the Council of Ministers at a simple ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Kiren Rijiju was among those who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind. He has been promoted in the new PM Modi Cabinet.

Rijiju is notably the BJP’s most recognisable face in the Northeast. The Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West was earlier the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Ayush and Minister of State, Minority Affairs.

In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms.