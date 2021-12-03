Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

Story Highlights After duly documenting and proper research of the lists of freedom fighters from Arunachal Pradesh, the unsung heroes will be recommended to the Government of India for their due recognition.

PASIGHAT ( By -Maksam Tayeng )- A consultative meeting of state committee for research to document the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who were either got martyred or jailed in the fight against Britishers during the freedom movement was held at Siang Guest House here today with the various clan organizations of the Adi members from Adi Freedom Fighter Recommendation Committee (AFFRC), ABK representatives, authors and other officials.

The state research sub-committee is headed by Prof. Ashan Riddi as Chairman and Dr Tajen Dabi and Dr David Gao as members. The documentation of unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who participated in the country’s freedom movement when the rest of the country were fighting against the British rule in their respective regions and princely states are being done while marking the 75th Year of India’s Independence, Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsava.

After duly documenting and proper research of the lists of freedom fighters from Arunachal Pradesh, the unsung heroes will be recommended to the Government of India for their due recognition.

In the consultative meeting, the representatives from various clans like Megu, Tayeng, Tamuk, Moyong, Darin, Jamoh, Darang etc including historians like Dr. Ngangin Lego and others also presented their respective documentary evidences in respect to freedom fighters from their respective clans to the three member research committee.

The opening remark of the meeting was delivered by Dr Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District who said that ‘this initiative of the state government will go a long way in recognizing and honoring the valour of freedom fighters who fought against the British invasion’.

Prof. Riddi briefed the house that the initiative to research and document the unsung Heroes is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsava celebrating the 75th years of Indian Independence. He also said that this consultation meeting is a preliminary part of the project. The committee shall be carrying out a detailed field study after collecting the documents in various archives of India most of which are also mentioned and recorded in the books of British writers or explorers of Abor land in those days.

While talking to this scribe who has been randomly following up the story of unsung heroes of Anglo Abor wars and regular demands of Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (ABKWW) for early recognition of those freedom fighters who laid their lives for the cause of their land and the country, Olen Megu Damin, President, ABKWW reiterated her earlier appeals and petitions to the state and central government for time-bound recognition of the freedom fighters while constructing a common war memorial for all war heroes and including the history of those freedom fighters in the text books of schools and colleges.

Olen Megu Damin, while breathing a sense of satisfaction over the first initiative of the state government to recognize the unsung heroes, added that the state government is finally taking up the steps for which she extended her thankfulness to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Dy. CM, Chowna Mein, Advisor to CM, Tai Tagak and others.

On the part of research committee Chairman, Prof. Ashan Riddi from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh when asked, informed that the findings and lists of the unsung heroes of the state will be submitted to the state core committee headed by Chowna Mein, DCM after which a detail study will be made on each unsung heroes and the final report will be submitted to central government.