Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

ITANAGAR- The Nguri Abu Society is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Charu Yari Nguri, wife of late Charu Teri Nguri, who passed away on the evening of December 3 at 8:25 p.m, informed the society in a press release.

Charu Yari Nguri, mother of TT Charu Nguri of Gallang village under Chambang circle, Kra Daadi district was suffering from prolonged illness.

She spent her final days surrounded by love and care at her son TT Charu Nguri’s residence at Chimpu.

Yari was a nonagenarian who lived to be around 90 years of age. She is survived by her son and four married daughters. She has left behind a wonderful legacy of grandsons and granddaughters.

She will deeply be missed and will forever live on in our hearts.

In the condlence message, the Nguri Abu Society expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their moment of grief.