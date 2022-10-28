Arunachal ready to hold Tawang Festival 2022

TAWANG- The third and final review meeting regarding preparations for successful conduct of Tawang festival 2022 was convened this afternoon in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo and was attended by ZPC Leki Gombu, Festival Director Tseten Chombay other festival committee Members, representatives from Army and para military forces.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo said that it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to maintain good discipline and dignity to make festival success. He requested everyone to maintain cleanliness and maintain good coordination among all. He informed that Tawang district has been awarded with three national awards this year.

Earlier in her Welcome speech by DTO(Tou) Tsering Deki, requested every one to extend invitation to friends to attend the festival, she apprised about the second review meeting held on 18th October, and informed that all the preparation works are in full swing with full cooperation from all the departments and concerned organisations.

Festival Director Tsetan Chombay giving information on new updates said ground works are in full swing and bollywood play back singers Ash King and Nikhil Dsouza, musical band from Bhutan Misty Terrace, Faisal Ashoor from ladakh, Tibetan singer from Canada Pasang Lhamu and a singer from Nepal Melina Rai will perform during festival.

Beesides singer from Itanagar like Jeli Kayi, Rito Riba, k4-kekho, Chorun Mugli and other folk artist of Arunachal Pradesh and North Eastern States will perform in Tawang festival 2022. The show will wind up by 11 pm every night.

The Inaugural ceremony of Tawang festival will be held at 9.00 am on 4th November at old market with street folk carnival show in which Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju will attend he informed.