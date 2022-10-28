ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental works

October 28, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the developmental works under the Rural Works Department at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th October 2022. State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam were present on the occasion.

The Governor emphasised that as Arunachal Pradesh is 90/10 State, the fund allocated to the State for development and welfare programmes must be 100 percent used on the ground. He advised the officials to develop a foolproof mechanism to ensure that there is no leakage of funds, completion of projects within the given timeframe and timely submission of utilization certificates.

The Governor stressed that the department must work with vision, farsightedness and accountability. He suggested for constituting of monitoring committees at various levels for better supervision.

The Governor urged the officers to live up to their responsibilities towards the people.

The Governor, commending the State Government said that due to strict guidance and monitoring of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister the developmental works are progressing smoothly in the State. This must be further streamlined and enhanced, the Governor said.

