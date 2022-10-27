APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case

ITANAGAR- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged question paper leak of the assistant engineer exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has booked Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at coaching centre Jeju Institute in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the service commission in the FIR registered on a reference from the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on September 10 against Yadav and others in the alleged leakage of the examination paper for assistant engineer (civil) recruitment.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

This was re-registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in accordance with the laid down procedure. It was alleged by an aspirant that Yadav was in possession of questions for the examination, disclosing leakage of the paper by him in connivance with Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission officials.

The state government suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, an IAS officer and joint secretary-cum-controller of examination Suraj Gurung on October 13, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case including, several government officials.

Those arrested included APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations Taket Jerang, besides teachers, a candidate and his father and a courier runner. The APPSC has placed Jerang under suspension and asked him to go on compulsory retirement.

In a letter to the department of personnel and training, state vigilance commissioner Kaling Tayeng sought necessary action for the transfer of the case to the CBI for further investigation on October 11, he said: “The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of state government officials as well as possibility of inter-state ramifications. Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them,”

Recently, the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union had called for a 12-hour Itanagar bandh on November 2 in protest against the manner in which the government handled the paper leak fiasco. They demanded action against all the accused persons.