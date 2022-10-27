ADVERTISMENT
October 27, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet Thursday decided to remove all four members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for free and fair investigation into the leak of question papers for the examination to assistant engineers’ posts.

The cabinet meeting, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recommended initiating provisions of Article 317 for removal and suspension of four members of the Commission, the sources said.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the Governor B D Mishra that the State Cabinet today discussed the APPSC paper leak case and has recommended for invoking the provisions under Article 317 to remove the members of APPSC. He handed over the said recommendation of State Cabinet to the Governor.

The members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht,  (Retd.) and Major General Jarken Gamlin, (Retd.) at 1230 Hrs, on 27th October 2022 called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. They were accompanied by another member of APPSC Ms Mepung Tadar Bage.

Major General Bisht, and Major General Jarken Gamlin submitted their resignation at 1230 Hrs, on 27th October 2022 from the membership of APPSC to the Governor.

