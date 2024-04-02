Arunachal: Police recover 3 bodies from a hotel room at Hapoli

ZIRO- Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday recovered three bodies from a hotel room at Hapoli under mysterious conditions. The deceased were from Kerala, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A dedicated police team is investigating the case,” Bagra said, while declining to comment further on the ongoing probe.

“We will provide further information once we receive medical examination reports,” the SP added.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

A couple from Kottayam and their friend from Thiruvananthapuram were found dead inside a room of Hotel Blue Pine at Hapoli, the district headquarters, police said.

All the deceased were in their late 30s, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity, adding that the trio had reached the hotel on March 28.

Police said all of them boarded a flight to Guwahati on March 27.

Also Read- Nabam Tuki releases INC manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh

According to the officer, the hotel authorities alerted police around 10 am, after which the bodies were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

While initial investigations suggest suicide, authorities are awaiting the autopsy report to draw a definitive conclusion.

The deceased were identified as Thiruvananthapuram native Arya and Kottayam residents Naveen and his wife Devi, media reports said.

Also Read- 4 killed, 50,000 affected after thunderstorm and heavy rainfall

According to initial information, Naveen was an online trader, while his wife Devi taught German at the private school. Arya was a French teacher in the same school.

Devi is the daughter of famous wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan. Madhavan said that the couple lived happily and had no marital issues. “Devi and Naveen lived at his house in Kottayam. They travelled to Thiruvananthapuram only occasionally. I don’t know what to do and what to say,” Madhavan told Manorama Online.