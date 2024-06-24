Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

GUWAHATI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed total dismay over the pace of progress in construction of the Package B of NH-415 Four Lane Highway, which covers the stretch from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli.

Chairing a review meeting to take stock of the damages caused to the highway between Itanagar-Naharlagun and other damages in the state capital due to heavy rains on Sunday, Khandu took exception to the ‘dismally slow’ construction process of the four-lane highway stretch causing extreme inconvenience to commuters.

Instructing the Highway departmental officials to immediately expedite the work without compromising on quality, Khandu said, “The delay is causing immense harassment to the public and directed that swift action is required to address the issue.”

“Ensuring timely completion and maintenance of our infrastructure projects is crucial for the benefit of our citizens and the state’s development,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

Expressing concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the state capital and adjoining areas, Khandu instructed the departments concerned to immediately undertake repair works, especially on the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any disruption to people’s routines.

Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng and top PWD Highway officials were present in the review meeting.

INCIDENTS RELATED TO NH 415 IN PAST

If you remember, In the intervening night of 30th and 31st May 2021, part of NH-415 was collapsed after heavy rain- A large portion of the NH-415 ( during that time it was newly constructed ) , the capital highway had been washed away at D-Sector, Itanagar near IG Park entry gate when the retaining wall caved in, triggered by incessant rain. The magnitude of devastation was so huge.

