ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Khandu took exception to the ‘dismally slow’ construction process of the four-lane highway stretch causing extreme inconvenience to commuters.

Last Updated: June 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

GUWAHATI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed total dismay over the pace of progress in construction of the Package B of NH-415 Four Lane Highway, which covers the stretch from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli.

Chairing a review meeting to take stock of the damages caused to the highway between Itanagar-Naharlagun and other damages in the state capital due to heavy rains on Sunday, Khandu took exception to the ‘dismally slow’ construction process of the four-lane highway stretch causing extreme inconvenience to commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Also Read- Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Instructing the Highway departmental officials to immediately expedite the work without compromising on quality, Khandu said, “The delay is causing immense harassment to the public and directed that swift action is required to address the issue.”

“Ensuring timely completion and maintenance of our infrastructure projects is crucial for the benefit of our citizens and the state’s development,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

Watch Video- Two wheelers washed away in rain water 

Expressing concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the state capital and adjoining areas, Khandu instructed the departments concerned to immediately undertake repair works, especially on the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any disruption to people’s routines.

Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng and top PWD Highway officials were present in the review meeting.

INCIDENTS RELATED TO NH 415 IN PAST

If you remember, In the intervening night of 30th and 31st May 2021, part of NH-415  was collapsed after heavy rain-  A large portion of the NH-415 ( during that time it was newly constructed ) , the capital highway had been washed away at D-Sector,  Itanagar near IG Park entry gate when the retaining wall caved in,  triggered by incessant rain. The magnitude of devastation was so huge.

Watch OLD video 

Tags
Last Updated: June 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO AND KNOW ABOUT THE CLOUD BURST INCIDENT

Related Articles

Arunachal: Deomali gets a permanent APMC Market Building

Arunachal: Deomali gets a permanent APMC Market Building

Arunachal: Rain triggers landslides flood-like situation in several districts of state

Arunachal: Rain triggers landslides flood-like situation in several districts of state

Arunachal: UFO 80’s from GSS Balek cleans Pasighat outdoor stadium voluntarily

Arunachal: UFO 80’s from GSS Balek cleans Pasighat outdoor stadium voluntarily

Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

Arunachal: Nino Welfare Society donates relief items to fire victims of Kerang

Arunachal: Nino Welfare Society donates relief items to fire victims of Kerang

Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers held at Tawang

Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers held at Tawang

Arunachal: Incessant rain continues, roads damaged due to landslides at many places

Arunachal: Incessant rain continues, roads damaged due to landslides at many places

Johny Mangkhiya loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia, shared an emotion post

Johny Mangkhiya loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia, shared an emotion post

Arunachal: DSOAA pins hope on Pema Khandu 3.0 Govt. to continue fulfilling aspirations of state govt. employees

Arunachal: DSOAA pins hope on Pema Khandu 3.0 Govt. to continue fulfilling aspirations of state govt. employees

Arunachal: Governor addresses the first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly

Arunachal: Governor addresses the first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button