Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

YUPIA- In a continued effort to strengthen the legal frameworks and ensure the safety and protection of children and women, the Department of Women and Child Development, Papum Pare conducted a one Orientation and sensitization program on Juvenile Justice Act and Rules, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Adoption Regulations under Mission Vatsalaya and Sexual Harassment of women at workplace at the ZPC conference, Yupia on Monday.

The programme aimed to create a cohesive team in protecting women and child rights was attended by all medical officers of PHCs and CHCs of Papum Pare, Circle Officers and Judicial Magistrates, Child Welfare Committee members, members of Special Juvenile Police units (SJPUs) and Child Welfare Police Officers (CWPOs) and the Presiding Officers of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under various departments.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen while attending the inaugural program expressed displeasure over the rising number of offences committed against the children.

He said that,” Offenses against children is a widespread and deeply felt sentiment. A unified societal effort to combat such offenses including raising awareness, strictly implementing preventive measures, providing support for affected children and their families can minimise the offences.”

He exhorted all the officials attending the program to pledge to support the protective services and advocacy groups vigorously.

DC Bomjen while calling for intensifying awareness activities against adolescent marriages and pregnancies which are significant issues with far-reaching consequences for young individuals, particularly girls; suggested for a multi-faceted approach involving government, NGOs, Communities and organisations working together to protect and empower adolescents.

Also attending the inaugural program SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar said that “The (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act are pivotal in ensuring justice and protection for children and women across the nation from abuse and exploitation.

Explaining in a nutshell ,the aspects of the POCSO Act ,JJ Act, Protection of women against sexual harassment at work place SP Gusar added that “Amendments including stricter penalties for offenses to ensure justice and deterrence, speedy trials, improved guidelines for child-friendly court procedures and the establishment of special courts for POCSO cases have been initiated to ensure care, protection, and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law and those in need of care and protection.”

“ Regular training and awareness programs for all employees to foster a safe and respectful workplace culture, increased accountability for employers to ensure compliance with PoSH regulations and prompt reporting of abuse and exploitation cases can create a safer environment ,” SP Gusar added while appealing all for prompt reporting of any cases of abuse.

Later in the technical sessions that followed Adv. Kani Nada Maling whose is also the President Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society deliberated on the Juvenile Justice Act and Rules and Adoption regulations.

Resource persons Adv Oyam Binngep and Mrs. Tana Chammro, CDPO, Nirjuli spoke about the POCSO Act and Rules and the POSH Act respectively.