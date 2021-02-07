Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Mandal Prashikshan Shivir held at Tawang

TAWANG – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended a one-day Mandal Prashikshan Shivir organized by the state BJP.

The meeting began with ‘dweep prajwalan’ and singing of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’.

MLA cum State Vice-President Ojing Tasing spoke on ‘Hamara Vichar Pariwar’.

State Organising Secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra spoke on the history of BJP, its working system and organizational structure.

This was followed by Mandal reporting by all Mandal Presidents and ZPMs.

Advisor to RWD Minister Jambey Tashi spoke on achievements of the BJP government.

The Chief Minister in his speech explained the roles and responsibilities of panchayat leaders. He requested the party workers to work dedicatedly for Atma Nirbhar campaign as called by PM Narendra Modi.

He also requested them to regularly follow updates from the PM and his speeches, which will give them an understanding of the Prime Minister’s vision for the country, and advised them to work accordingly for the welfare of the people.