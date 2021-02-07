Arunachal:  Chowna Mein inaugurates boys hostel of Saraswati Vidhya Niketan at Eraloni village in Mahadevpur

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated a boys hostel of Saraswati Vidhya Niketan at Eraloni village in Mahadevpur today. Established in the year 1999, the school is a project of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti.

In his inaugural speech, Mein lauded the of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, a wing of RSS in providing quality education to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in rural areas. He also lauded ASVS in their efforts to protect and preserve the indigenous faith and culture.

He also lauded S Bhide, retired District Horticulture Officer in whose personal initiative the school has been established. He expressed his gratitude to the teachers from outside the State who made immense contribution in the field of education for their sacrifice and dedication to serve the people of the State.

He said that there is improvement in the education sector and rapid development is taking place in every sector across the State. Exhorting students to work hard and develop sense of competitiveness, he informed that a reform has been brought in the recruitment process by the Pema Khandu Govt in the State which is transparent and purely based on the merits.

He said there is no scope for corruption or malpractices in the job recruitment. He also called upon the people to work together for a responsible society and urged the parents to see that their children are genuinely pursuing the study in the schools. He further assured his support to the school for its infrastructure development.

Advisor cum local MLA, Jummum Ete Deori has also extended her support for the infrastructure development of the school. She also sought fund from DCM for construction of boundary wall for the school premises. She lauded ASVS for early completion of the hostel building the construction of which was started in September 2019.

Shri Ashokan, Joint Secretary Arunachal Siksha Vikas Samiti informed that ASVS is running 26 schools in the State. The society started established in the year 1994 is working in the field of human resource development in order to provide education in rural areas. He said that it also works to promote local culture and indigenous faiths of the people of the State.

S Bhide, President School Management Committee briefed about the School.

Among others, ZPM Mahadevpur, EAC Mahadevpur, parents, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.