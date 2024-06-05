Arunachal: Pakke Kessang vows for a Greener Ane Pakke as it celebrates World Environment Day

LEMMI: An initiative was taken by the NGO, ‘Green Peace Pakke’ in collaboration with UD & Housing, Trade & Commerce Department, ESET Hi-Tech Nursery, Sangi Multipurpose Society and DCVBDC to sensitize people about the need for protection and conservation of environment on the occasion of World Environment Day at Lemmi.

Superintendent of Police, Pakke Kessang, Tasi Darang who inaugurated the event called on the need of shared responsibility over preservation and nurturing of Mother Earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

He further added that Pakke Kessang has a huge potential in tourism sector owing to the natural green valley the District is bestowed with.

Executive Engineer, UD & Housing, Tao Tadap appreciated and encouraged the youths for their noble efforts and stressed on the importance of public commitment towards a greener and sustainable future. He urged the public to ban on use of SUPs and make Lemmi a garbage-free town.

The volunteers marked the event by cleaning up the town and planting of saplings along the NH-413.

The event witnessed good participation turnouts from all walks of lives. ZPM, Sunil Nabam, HoDs and Officers of various departments too actively participated in the plantation drive.

Meanwhile, the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival (PPHF) Committee under the banner ‘We are Generation Restoration’ in association with Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR), Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Forest Department organized a slew of events like plantation drive, an awareness rally and drawing competition for school children at Seijosa to mark the Day.

Prem Camdir Tallong, Secy., PPHF while addressing the participants, said, “We are Generation Restoration, let’s pledge to not just act today, but, everyday and save our Mother Earth for better tomorrow. Let’s plant more trees and reduce waste.”