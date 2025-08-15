ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 1,000 Books Donated in East Siang’s Independence Day Book Drive to Promote Reading Culture

The response was overwhelming — over 1,000 books were collected in a single day.

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The East Siang District Education Department marked the 79th Independence Day with a heartwarming initiative, conducting a Book Donation Drive aimed at promoting a culture of reading and learning, especially among rural students.

The drive, organised in coordination with the District Administration, invited citizens to donate gently used books, including reference materials, novels, comics, and dictionaries. The response was overwhelming — over 1,000 books were collected in a single day.

Hundreds of people of all ages — from schoolchildren to senior citizens — visited the donation stall, while many others called in to have books collected from their homes. The generosity of the community reflected its strong commitment to literacy and education.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha MP (East Parliamentary Constituency), Tapi Drang, MLA (38th Pasighat Assembly Constituency), Sonalika Jiwani, IAS, DC East Siang, SP Pankaj Lamba, and other senior officials. They lauded the initiative and encouraged more public participation.

DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing, expressed deep gratitude to all contributors and revealed that the idea originated from DC East Siang. He stated that the collected books will be sorted and distributed to schools, libraries, and educational institutions based on need, ensuring they reach the students and communities who can benefit most.

“This initiative not only promotes literacy but also nurtures a lifelong love for reading in our region,” Tabing said.

The Education Department confirmed that the Book Donation Drive will continue in the coming weeks, inviting more contributions. Citizens interested in donating can contact the Book In-charge of the department.

