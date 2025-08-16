Arunachal: ISRO Space Laboratory Inaugurated in Mechukha to Inspire Future Scientists

MECHUKHA- In a landmark initiative to democratize space science education in India’s remote regions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Muskaan Foundation, inaugurated the Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mechukha, Shi-Yomi district, on Friday.

The state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to fostering curiosity and innovation among students, was unveiled by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona. The laboratory, named in honor of the minister’s late father, Pasang Wangchuk Sona, symbolizes a commitment to the transformative power of education.

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

Located in the remote town of Mechukha near the India-China border, the facility aims to bridge the educational gap by providing hands-on learning opportunities in space science and technology for students in one of India’s most geographically challenging regions.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister Sona described the event as an emotional and proud moment. “This laboratory is not just an educational facility; it is a tribute to my late father’s unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity,” he said.

“I hope it becomes a place where our children dream bigger, explore science fearlessly, and reach for the stars.” He emphasized that the lab would serve as a hub for learning and innovation, inspiring generations of students from Shi-Yomi and beyond to pursue excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Also Read- Over 1,000 Books Donated in East Siang’s Independence Day Book Drive to Promote Reading Culture

The Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory is designed to offer students practical exposure to space science, fostering scientific thinking and innovation. The facility is equipped with modern tools to engage young minds in exploring satellite technology, rocket science, and other aspects of space exploration.

This initiative aligns with ISRO’s broader mission to promote scientific literacy and build a pipeline of future scientists by establishing space labs and innovation hubs in underdeveloped regions across India.

The inauguration event was attended by key dignitaries, including Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer Pranesh Debnath, faculty members, students, and community leaders.

Also Read- Supreme Court-Ordered EVM Recount Overturns Haryana Panchayat Election Result

Their presence underscored the community’s enthusiasm for this pioneering step toward advancing science education in the region. This development follows another recent milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s space education journey.

On November 13, 2024, ISRO, in collaboration with Vyomika Space Academy, inaugurated the state’s first Space Education Lab at Government Higher Secondary School in Yazali, Keyi Panyor district.

Together, these initiatives reflect ISRO’s commitment to making cutting-edge scientific resources accessible to students in remote areas, empowering them to contribute to India’s ambitious space program.

The Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory is poised to become a beacon of scientific exploration, nurturing local talent and inspiring the youth of Mechukha to dream of the stars.

As Arunachal Pradesh takes bold steps toward embracing space science, this facility marks a significant chapter in the state’s educational and technological advancement.