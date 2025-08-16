Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads 79th Independence Day Celebrations in Chongkham

CHONGKHAM– The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Chongkham, where Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hoisted the National Flag at the Pali Vidyapeeth Ground in the presence of a large gathering of school children, public leaders, officials, and local residents.

In his address, Mein paid glowing tributes to the freedom fighters of India and the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who resisted colonial rule. He saluted the contributions of every section of society, from farmers and teachers to soldiers and doctors, acknowledging their role in building a stronger state and nation.

Highlighting India’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said the country has now emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy, and reaffirmed the collective mission of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Mein outlined the state’s major milestones:

Recognition as a Front Runner State in the SDG India Index 2023–24

100% enrolment rate in elementary education

Rated as the best-performing state in law & order by India Today

Siluk village as a zero-waste model in NCERT books

Jairampur recognised as the cleanest town under Swachh Survekshan

Landmark connectivity projects like the Frontier Highway and major bridges

Healthcare expansion with new medical colleges in Pasighat, Namsai & West Kameng, and upgrading TRIHMS into a super-specialty institute

Launch of the Decade of Hydropower (2025–2035), with projects expected to bring investments of ₹2 lakh crore and generate annual revenues of over ₹6,500 crore for the state.

He also emphasised Mission Shikshit Arunachal to transform education, youth and women entrepreneurship initiatives, and promotion of the Tai-Khamti language in schools and Buddhist temples to preserve local heritage.

Mein urged citizens to contribute to a Viksit Arunachal by maintaining cleanliness, conserving biodiversity, and joining initiatives like Ek Ped Ke Naam and Nadi Utsav.

On the occasion, Mein:

Felicitated meritorious students and citizens for their contributions.

Inaugurated exhibition stalls by SHGs and government departments showcasing culture, handicrafts, and sustainable farming.

Launched KAT YEIN, a packaged drinking water brand from Momong village under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSLM), designed to boost rural entrepreneurship and local ownership.

Later, the Deputy CM inaugurated a Handloom Unit for The Prodigal Daughters Sisterhood Rehabilitation Centre at Chongkham, run by the Angulimala Welfare Society. The initiative, funded by the ZPM Chongkham, aims to empower women recovering from abuse and addiction through sustainable livelihoods.

Interacting with the inmates, Mein urged them to embrace hope, dignity, and determination:

“Life is defined not by its beginnings, but by the courage to turn challenges into success stories,” he said.

The celebration was attended by senior officials including IGP (Eastern Range) P.N. Khrimey, ADC Chongkham Kretkam Tikhak, ZPM Jenia Namchoom, PRI members, SHGs, community leaders, and government functionaries.