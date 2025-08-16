Arunachal: Indian Army Inaugurates Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre at Thingbu under Operation Sadbhavana

THINGBU (Tawang)– In a major boost to rural healthcare in high-altitude regions of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army inaugurated an Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre at DahJhong (Thingbu Hydel), under Jang sub-division, Tawang, as part of Operation Sadbhavana.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo (IAS) in the presence of Zila Panchayat Chairperson Leki Gombu, Colonel Rakesh Gupta, SP Tawang Dr. D.W. Thongon, Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri, I/C ADC Tawang Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, AC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, DMO Tawang Dr. Thupten Lhamu, army officers, gaon burahs, panchayat leaders, and villagers.

Equipped with basic life-saving facilities, the centre is designed to provide immediate medical support to villagers and tourists in the remote and high-altitude areas of Thingbu, Mago, Jethang, and Luguthang — where access to timely healthcare is often a challenge.

Addressing the gathering, DC Tawang Namgyal Angmo expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and dedicated the centre to the villagers, urging the local community to take ownership of both the Arogyam Centre and the cafeteria set up alongside. She emphasized that the facilities would benefit not only residents but also the increasing number of tourists in the region.

ZPC Leki Gombu welcomed the initiative, noting that while health sub-centres were already functional in Thingbu and Mago, the new Arogyam Centre would be of immense help, especially in cases of altitude sickness and medical emergencies among visitors.

Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri congratulated villagers and requested the Army to operate the facility until the civil administration deputes health officials. Colonel Rakesh Gupta, along with SP Tawang and DMO Tawang, offered valuable suggestions for ensuring smooth functioning and maintenance of the centre.

Following the inauguration, DC Tawang and officials also inspected the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Thingbu, interacting with teachers and students, and reviewing classrooms, hostels, and infrastructure.

The inauguration of the Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre marks a significant step towards strengthening healthcare access and promoting wellness in high-altitude villages of Tawang district, reflecting the spirit of Army–civil administration cooperation under Operation Sadbhavana.