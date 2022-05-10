Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN (K-YA) releases Gaon Burah Napho Boham

May 10, 2022
LONGDING-  Napho Boham, Gaon Burah of Lauksim village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district who was abducted by suspected NSCN-K (Y-A) militants has been released today. He was released near the forest areas between Banfera and Lokho village in Nagaland.

Sources said that, The spot is almost two hours’ walk through dense jungle and mountainous terrain from Kanubari sub-division in Arunachal’s Longding district.

Confirming the development, Longding Police said “On Tuesday, the abductee was safely recovered after tremendous efforts by the security forces. The abductee was found in visibly good health and has been sent for further medical check-up.”

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a report was received that the Gaon Burah of Lauksim Village, Napho Boham, has been abducted by 5 NSCN  (K-YA) cadres, who came in combat dress, and were armed with long range weapons. The report indicated that the victim was taken towards Luakhun Village in neighbouring Nagaland.

“As soon as information was received about the release of the victim, a team of 4 to 5 villagers were sent to Luakhun village in Nagaland to escort the Gaon Burah till Banfera, on our side of the boundary, where a police team was waiting to receive them.”

Boham, along with the villagers, were then escorted to Kanubari police station. The source added, “The victim has been sent to their native village after completing all the formalities.”

However, there has been no arrest in the case till now.

