Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav

PASIGHAT- Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat successfully organized the District Level Yuva Utsav at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Auditorium, Pasighat on the 18th of July 2023. This initiative aims to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s Freedom Struggle by engaging the youth in various competitive events progressing from the District to the State and National levels. Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by disseminating the message of Panch Pran is one of the prime objectives of this program.

The Yuva Utsav brought together more than 200 enthusiastic participants from various youth clubs associated with NYKS, NYV volunteers, as well as students and staff members from renowned educational institutions such as KV Pasighat; JNV Pasighat; JNC Collage Pasighat; IGJ HS School, Siang Model HS school and many more.

The prestigious occasion was graced by the presence of Kaling Moyong, MLA of 38- Pasighat (East) Constituency, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with several other esteemed dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering Kaling Moyong, emphasized the significance of sincere contributions towards realizing the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in making our country a ‘Vishwaguru’ (a global leader).

Moyong also highlighted the importance of embracing the “Panch Pran” outlined by Prime Minister to achieve the vision of India@2047 in the age of “Amrit Kaal”.

The event witnessed the gathering of prominent personalities including Mohonto Panging, Group Captain (Retd.) IAF as Special Guest; Mrs Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councillor, PMC as Guest of Honour, B N Hazarika, Dean, CHF Pasighat as Special Guest, and other notable guests.

The District Level Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork.

The event includes contests for Young Artists, Writers, Photographers, practitioners of Traditional art forms, and Folk/traditional dances.