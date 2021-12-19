Arunachal: NBK resents over delay in submission of technical committee report on Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road to SIC

PASIGHAT- Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) of Siang District in a statement today has show their resentment over the inordinate delay made by District Administration of Siang District in submission of technical committee report to Special Investigation Cell, Itanagar on Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road which in turn is delaying the action to be taken against the firm/contractor by SIC for timely rectification of improper construction of road and its early completion.

As per NBK General Secretary, Tanyong Taloh, office bearers of NBK visited some parts of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road today and later held a meeting with Gaon Burahs and public at Sissen village where the road construction issues concerning the villagers were discussed in length.

Taloh has reiterated on the earlier allegation leveled by NBK against the M/s Ragiku Enterprise for construction of the road without following the original DPR wherein roadside drainage, road broadening etc were not followed.

“Such substandard road construction will lead to damage of the road by rain during monsoon season and the villagers of Nugong Banggo will face the hardship of road communication again”, added Taloh while appealing to the authorities concerned to monitor the quality construction of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road.

While appealing the Dy. Commissioner, Siang District for early submission of Technical Committee report to SIC, Taloh has also said that the committee constituted by DC Siang had visited the ongoing road construction of Komsing-Sissen during 18th October last, but the report has not been submitted yet to the SIC despite the reminder from SIC.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Siang District, Dy. Commissioner, Atul Tayeng has informed this evening that the report compilation of the technical committee is now completed and he has directed the committee to submit the same to SIC at the earliest.