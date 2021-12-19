Arunachal: VKA conducts training on farmer producer organization at Mariyang

PASIGHAT/MARIYANG ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- A one day training programme on formation of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) was conducted at Mariyang under Upper Siang district on Friday under the banner of Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti (VKA) with an objective for better upliftment and benefit of farmer organizations’ agricultural income.

Addressing the welcome note SDAO cum Saha Samparkh Pramukh, Siang Vibhag Dana Moyong highlighted the scope of FPO in the locality for better upliftment of agricultural income of farmers. While, Pritam Singh, Co-ordinator, FPO from Indian Society of Agribusiness Professional, New Delhi as resource person informed the farmers that the FPO is important in the present day where simple and marginal farmers are also included as group members and as a result, the farmers can get benefit in procuring of quality seed, fertilizer, pp chemicals, farm machineries, latest information and technology related to agriculture beside selling their produces in better way and earn more profit.

Also Read- Aane Dairy plant in Pasighat lying non-operational since 17 months

Through FPO, agricultural marketing can be operated by a finger tip and hence the role of middleman and their network can be easily minimized, added Singh while also encouraging the farmers to follow organic system of cultivation instead of inorganic method as the demand for organic products are increasing sharply all across.

Also Read- NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

Meanwhile, Promila Megu Pertin, ADO, Mariyang who took part in the training asked all the 25 farmer participants to produce quality agricultural items instead of quantity production so as to earn maximum profit from their hard work. She also extended her thankfulness to Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti and Pritam Singh for conducting such a valuable training in the doorstep of farmers under her block.

Also Read- ESCF visited Rottung village along Pasighat-Pangin road, handed over ration items to workers

Earlier Pritam Singh accompanied by Dana Moyong, SDAO Mariyang made a field visit in the villages like Padu, Silli, Adi-Pasi, Mariyang and Millang in order to ascertain the feasibility of agricultural production for future course of action.

The farmers during the interaction session clarified their confusion regarding FPO, however the farmer told the organizers that for them production is not a matter but marketing is a big problem.