Arunachal: Namsai Empowers Volunteers to Lead ‘Drug-Free Village’ Campaign

As part of the initiative, 18 community volunteers were identified and trained to conduct baseline, midline, and............

Last Updated: 10/10/2025
NAMSAI-   In a determined effort to build healthy and resilient rural communities, Namsai District launched an intensive Drug-Free Village Campaign across three Gram Panchayats — Nampong 1 GP, Dadum Jona GP, and Nanam Khamyang GP.

As part of the initiative, 18 community volunteers were identified and trained to conduct baseline, midline, and final assessments while promoting awareness on substance abuse prevention in their respective villages.

The training and orientation programme for these volunteers was held in the presence of key district officials, including the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Tax & Excise, District Nodal Officer, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the District Program Lead, Piramal Foundation, Namsai District. Their motivational addresses inspired volunteers to actively engage in the mission of creating drug-free communities.

The lead community volunteers took charge of coordinating field activities, collecting data, and identifying vulnerable households affected by substance abuse. They also conducted village-level awareness drives through meetings, door-to-door campaigns, and interactive sessions involving youth clubs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and students.

To ensure broad community participation, the campaign worked in close collaboration with Panchayati Raj representatives, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, and teachers. Regular review meetings were organized to monitor progress and strategize for upcoming phases.

The initiative has received strong local support, with community members, leaders, and officials uniting under a shared vision of a drug-free society. The convergence of multiple departments has strengthened the campaign’s momentum, making Namsai District a model for community-driven drug prevention in Arunachal Pradesh.

