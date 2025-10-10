Arunachal

Arunachal: Workshop on Sustainable Muga & Ericulture Boosts Tribal Livelihoods held in Pasighat

The event was conducted by the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), Lahdoigarh, Jorhat,

PASIGHAT-  A one-day workshop on “Strengthening Tribal Livelihoods through Sustainable Muga and Ericulture in Arunachal Pradesh” was organized at the Department of Sericulture Farm, Sille, Pasighat. The event was conducted by the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), Lahdoigarh, Jorhat, under the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop aimed to promote sustainable sericulture practices, introduce technological advancements, and encourage tribal participation in Muga and Eri silk cultivation for improving rural livelihoods and empowering women.

The inaugural session, attended by Chief Guest Ninong Ering, MLA Pasighat West, and Padma Shri MRS  Yanung Jamoh Lego, among others, featured the release of three technical leaflets on sustainable sericulture practices and post-cocoon technologies.

Four progressive farmers — Ms. Nunu Taluk, Mr. Obi Jomang, Mr. Takir Taloh, and Mr. India Moyong — were felicitated for their outstanding work in the Eri and Muga sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Ering highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting tribal livelihoods through sericulture. Dr. Kartik Neog, Director, CMER&TI, emphasized continued collaboration between research institutions and farmers for strengthening the silk sector in the Northeast.

The technical session covered advances in Muga and Eri culture, post-cocoon technologies, and field management, followed by interactive discussions with farmers. The event concluded with a collective pledge to expand sericulture activities across potential clusters in Arunachal Pradesh.

