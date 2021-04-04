Arunachal: MLA, DC and HODs Visited Senua Noksa Village:  Assures All Necessary Help to the fire victims

LONGDING ( By Nyatum Doke )- A fire accident broke out at about 6:00 pm on 3rd April 2021 in Senua Noksa village under Longding Circle of Longding district wherein dwelling houses of forty (40) families were burnt to ashes and another seven (7) houses partially damaged in order to prevent further spread of the fire. The actual cause of fire could not be ascertained. However, the villagers have informed that the fire must have broke out from the hearth of a house that was left unattended.

Tanpho Wangnaw, Honourable MLA 59 Pumao Longding Assembly Constituency and Deputy Commissioner along with all the Head of the Departments and other officials visited the Senua Noksa Village, today where 40 houses, Anganwadi centres, Church, Graneries were gutted down by fire on Saturday night.

ani Lego handed over a sum of Rs 3,800/-.a s an immediate relief to the fire victims, each family. The Chief of Senua Noksa village, Khuwang Wangham received a sum of Rs 1,52,000/- (Rupees One Lakh and fifty Two Thousand Only) On behalf of the forty families,. The District administration also provided sixty (60) bags of rice to the affected families.

He assures all necessary help in reconstruction of the village. He requested the villagers to use CGI sheets instead of traditional roofing materials which are prone to fire accidents. He also informed that a committee would be formed headed by Ms. Taya Yullu, Circle Officer of Longding with members including the Chief, Gram Panchayat Chairperson and Gaon Burah of Senua Noksa Village.

The committee will supervise and coordinate the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the village. The committee will also ensure that the relief materials, donation, funds are not misused and the available resources are used in an efficient and targeted manner.

Watch Video

Video Will be uploaded after a shortwhile

59 Pumao Longding Assembly Constituency MLA Tapho Wangnaw urged villagers to ‘build back better’; he told them to keep adequate distance between the houses whenever the new construction starts. Mr Wangnaw Distributed CGI sheets to the affected families and informed that more CGI sheets would be arranged on need basis as and when required.

He also informed that the his party is taking up all endeavours to arrange essential items like Food, clothes, blankets etc for the affected people. Mr Wangnaw also appreciated the efforts of Police personal, Fire Brigade, PHE and others for their efforts in dousing the fire and saving some houses

Meanwhile, showing solidarity with the victims of fire accidents Honourable Minster and MLA 60- Pongchau Wakka Assembly Constituency Honchun Ngamdam sanctioned 10 Lakhs through MLALAD fund for procurement of CGI sheets. Also, Gabrial D Wangsu, MLA, 58- Kanubari (ST) Assembly Constituency also assured to provide CGI sheets and other necessary help. Also, many Head of the Departments of Longding contributed tangible assistance to the victims. Team Wancho Student Union also visited the site and provided relief materials and other essential items to the victims.