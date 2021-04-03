Arunachal: LBSU, SOBK urges CM to resolve the encroachment issues of Sille-Oyan township

PASIGHAT, Apr 03: The Legong-Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU) led by its General Secretary David Siram along with Sille-Oyan Banggo Kebang (SOBK) General Secretary, Nalo Tasing today met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Siang Guest House, Pasighat and apprised him of illegal occupants and encroachment problem in the Sille-Oyan Township Area which has been a long pending issue paralyzing the normal development of the township and school areas of Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Sille under Ruksin Subdivision.

Citing illegal occupants and encroachment of government notified land in the state as a serious intrusion to the public prosperities, Advocate Elijah Taying, legal advisor of the union briefed the Chief Minister about the serious misconduct and misuse of power by present and previous HoD’s of concerned department though there already existed a government notification with a map attached in connection with Sille-Oyan Township Area which was finalized way back in 1996.

But ironically the same was repealed and replaced by another map and notification in the year 2016 without any public notice wherein Land Possession Certificates were issued to a couple of individuals by the then team of District Administration, alleged LBSU. However, after a series of appeals and pursuance, the Secretary (Land Management) had re-notified and issued a map in the year 2019 which superseded the earlier notification and map of 2016.

Another senior leader of the Sille-Oyan area Tamer Goi too had resented that although there have been numerous submissions made to the District Administration and concerned department, they have never shown any interest with regard to the eviction process. Thus left with no other option the union approached the Chief Minister today to look into the problem and alerted the government of possible danger in the area due to provocation of illegal occupants and encroachers.

After giving a patient hearing to the woes of the general public. Chief Minister, Khandu appreciated the Legong-Banggo Students’ Union and the Sille-Oyan Banggo Kebang for showing solidarity in protecting the government land and property and assured to look into the matter for resolving the issue at the earliest. He further added that anyone found guilty of illegal encroachment not only in Sille-Oyan township area but in the whole of the state shall be dealt strictly by the present government.