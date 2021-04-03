Arunachal: FTGA calls on to Pema Khandu for 1st ever film & television festival at Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Film & Television Guild of Arunachal (FTGA) led by President, Mingkeng Osik and General Secretary, Delong Padung today met Chief Minister, Pema Khandu at Siang Guest House, Pasighat and submitted a memorandum for the first ever film and television festival of Arunachal to be held here in Pasighat in the month of May 2021 next.

While responding to the memorandum of FTGA, Khandu assured to do the necessary funding and help for the proposed film and television festival of Arunachal Pradesh as a helping gesture to promote and facilitate the filmmakers and artists of the state.

Based in Pasighat as its headquarter the FTGA is formed with an objective to showcase the potential of all the filmmakers and television artist of Arunachal Pradesh and to provide a common platform for all the budding artistry community, also acknowledging and connivance with the veteran artist without any indifferences and most importantly to harness the talent in general.

The FTGA film festival will witness feature and short film competition, including documentary and music video while upholding the idea to nurture the talents, and the FTGA will also conduct state wide essay and art competition (offline/online) for the students with various themes, informed short film maker Mingkeng Osik, President and renown singer Delong Padung, General Secretary, FTGA.