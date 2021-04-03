Arunachal: Major Fire breaks out in Senua Noksa in Longding, 21 houses burnt

LONGDING- A major fire broke out at Senua Noksa in Longding district today evening, an official source said. Atleast 21 houses burnt including many granaries and an Anganwadi Centre and the Catholic Church, the sources said.

Actual Reason and numbers could not be ascertained yet. Number of houses could not be exactly ascertained. It will be possible only by tomorrow. But As of now preliminarily it is found that more than 21 houses burnt including many granaries and an Anganwadi Centre and the Catholic Church.

Till filing of this report people are still in panic . Immediate relief amounting to Rs 15,000 paid on behalf of the victims to the Chief of Senua Noksa to take care of food and shelter for the victims.

Effort to dose of the fire still going, even after Two tankers full of water.

Because of the village situated in a hill top, it’s very windy and there is high possibility of FIRE to spread further.

Temporary shelters are being arranged at Chief’s house, church, schools and nearby unburnt houses.