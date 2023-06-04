Arunachal: Mithun health awareness and microchip implant camp organized

ZIRO- A health awareness camp on foot and mouth disease, its prevention and control-cum-microchip implantation on mithuns were held today at General Ground, Deed circle of Lower Subansiri District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microchip implant is an identifying integrated circuit placed under the skin of an animal. The chip, about the size of a large grain of rice, uses passive radio-frequency identification technology (RFID).

Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

On the occasion, District Veterinary Officer, Ziro Dr. Hano Tama briefed the objectives of the camp and urged the livestock owners to avail the opportunity of free microchip implantation on their animals for full proof identification.

Arunachal: Mass Plantation drive held at Leporiang under Mission Life Campaign

During the technical sessions, three different subjects on ‘Importance of micro-chipping on mithuns’, ‘Foot and mouth disease in mithun, its control and prevention’, and ‘Mithun Husbandry’ were dealt at length by SVO (Hq) Ziro Dr. Kime Gyati, SVO Yachuli Dr. Lige Basar, and SVO Yazali Dr. Taga Nalo respectively.

120 livestock farmers benefitted from the camp and 30 mithuns were micro-chipped and their identity cards issued to owners.