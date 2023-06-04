ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Minister inaugurates SE Office of PHE & WS in Shergaon

During the ceremony, Minister Lowang also inaugurated the Water Augmentation Project, constructed under the central project Jal Jeevan Mission ( JJM ).

SHERGAON-  The Minister of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS) Wangki Lowang, inaugurated the newly constructed Office of the Superintending Engineer, PHE & WS in Shergaon. The event was held in the presence of local MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Karma Leki, the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng, Toko Jyoti, the Chief Engineer (West Zone) of PHE & WS, and esteemed panchayat leaders.

During the ceremony, Minister Lowang also inaugurated the Water Augmentation Project, constructed under the central project Jal Jeevan Mission ( JJM ). This initiative aims to provide the local populace with access to clean drinking water by ensuring an adequate water supply to individual households. The project is set to alleviate the water-related challenges faced by the residents of the region.

Arunachal: Mithun health awareness and microchip implant camp organized

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Lowang emphasized the pivotal role played by the newly established infrastructure in facilitating the provision of essential services by the department in West Kameng District. He lauded the local MLA and the executing agency for completing both projects within the stipulated time frame without compromising on quality, setting an exemplary standard for others to follow.

Expressing his gratitude, MLA Kalaktang DW Kharma extended his appreciation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Minister of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply for allocating and supporting the project. He highlighted the project’s significance in ensuring an ample supply of potable water to more than 400 households in the Shergaon area.

MLA Kharma further added that prior to the construction of the new Superintending Engineer’s Office, residents of Kalaktang Constituency had to travel to the district headquarters in Bomdila for any matters related to the department. However, with the completion of the office building, the constituents now have the convenience of accessing a wide range of services at their doorstep.

Arunachal: APYC Condemns Education Minister’s inefficient Approach

The inauguration of the Office of the Superintending Engineer, PHE & WS, along with the Water Augmentation Project, marks a momentous occasion for the people of Shergaon. It signifies a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable supply of clean drinking water and a boost to the efficiency of the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department in Kalaktnag constituency and in West Kameng District as a whole, added MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma.

