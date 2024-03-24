Arunachal: Mega legal awareness program held at Tawang

TAWANG- A one-day mega legal awareness program was held at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and District Administration of Tawang.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Justice Surya Kant from the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Guwahati High Court, Justice Suman Shyam, Justice Kardak Ete, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang and Superintendent of Police Tawang DW Thongon along with Gaon burahs and members of the general public.

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of legal awareness, highlighting that despite the numerous rights granted to citizens, lack of awareness often deprives them of these benefits. He commended the efforts of organizations like NLSA, SLSA, and DLSA at national, state, and district levels for their initiatives in spreading awareness and assisting citizens in accessing their entitled benefits.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi who is also the patron in chief of APSLSA discussed various welfare schemes for farmers, women, and victims, while Justice Suman Shyam, judge Guwahati high court and also the executive Chairperson of APSLSA elaborated on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, focusing on the right to life with dignity and relief measures for trafficked victims, along with the women’s helpline initiative.

Justice Kardak Ete provided an introduction to the achievements of all the justices present at the event in his welcome address. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Yomge Ado, Member Secretary of APSLSA.

During the technical sessions, resource persons elucidated on different laws and rights concerning women, children, and weaker sections of society, further empowering the attendees with legal knowledge and awareness.