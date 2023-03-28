Arunachal: MEDP on Candle Making for SHGs concludes at Miao

MIAO- Training Programme on “Candle Making” for SHGs of Miao, Changlang District under the Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) was concluded here on Tuesday.

A total of 30 SHG members have undergone 15 days of training which was arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Also Read- AMSU concerned about dilapidated Condition of Govt Secondary School at Sakiang

The programme was sponsored by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office and implemented by NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in collaboration with Rera Welfare Society and ArSRLM.

DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy stated that MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes that attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate the optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members.

EAC, Namrata Bhatt Tiwari, congratulated the trainees on the completion of MEDP training and also encourage them to become entrepreneurs now. She emphasized the production of the finished products with branding keeping competitive prices to compete in the market.

BMM, ArSRLM, Kenny Riba, congratulated the trainees on the completion of MEDP training and also encourage them to become entrepreneurs now. She also shared the aims and objectives of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Also Read- Steel Slag Road Technology will be a boon to BRO to build long lasting heavy duty roads

President, BLCCT, Chandan Prasad told that training will enable the rural women to improve their skills in producing different types of Candles Viz. Gel base, Soya base and Paraffin base candles. He assured full support on supplying raw materials at a cheaper rate.

The valedictory programme was concluded with the distribution of certificates to SHGs and Wax Candle Moulds were also handed over.

Beside that, Major Simranjeet Singh, 19th Assam Rifles; Block Coordinator, Chugan Nokgbi; Project Manager, BLCCT, Woiwang Ronrang; Master trainer, Miranda Techi and SHG members participated in the valedictory programme.