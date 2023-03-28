Arunachal: AMSU concerned about dilapidated Condition of Govt Secondary School at Sakiang

MENGIO- After a video of dilapidated condition of Government Secondary School located at Sakiang Village in Papumpare district went viral on social media, a team of All Mengio Students’ Union (AMSU) visited the said school to know the ground reality.

The team was headed by AMSU President Kholie Tai, including VP protocol Likha Bate, General Secretary Nabam Tagar, Secretary IPR Gyamar Nathu and Nabam Tania – Sports secretary.

The team AMSU in a press statement stated that “ we stressed on the present dilapidated and tumbledown of school infrastructure which are in a scary condition. The team found No maintenance of infrastructure, broken tables and chairs, no boundary wall, damaged roof, and walls of class rooms . Such an environment is hazardous and will hamper to the students during academic sessions”.

They will discuss the matter with concerned authorities at a higher level for the speedy renovation of the school infrastructure before the new academic session” AMSU stated.

Nabam Tagar, Gen, Secretary AMSU who is also an Alumni of the said school said that “ this School was established in 1975 since then no proper infrastructure, boundary wall and basic facilities are available. It is the negligence of the concerned authority and representative of the area, he added.

Likha Bate, Vice president (Pro) stated that, from next academic session AMSU will make surprise visits and monitor the lone secondary school, and also check the attendance of the teacher whether they are doing their duty sincerely or not. This secondary schools had been established without proper infrastructure therefore parents must send their children to Itanagar or other developed place for proper education. Most of the family cannot afford the sky-high cost of education.

However there is a new building having four rooms has been constructed recently, but only four rooms for class 1 to 10 are not sufficient.

Tarh Noma, Headmaster incharge, stated that many times he made an appeal to Local MLA and EAC Mengio regarding the dilapidated condition of the schools and other basic facilities like no bathroom for teaching staffs, no separate bathroom for Boys and Girls, shortage of subject teacher, and many more issues related to school.

“Submitted the same gravance to concern authority of the education department but still no action has been taken for the interest of the school” he added.

In their statement, the team AMSU appealed to concerned authorities to immediately look into the matter and fulfill the basic needs of students before reopening of the school before the new academic session otherwise the union will launch a democratic movement for the lone secondary school of AMSU jurisdiction.