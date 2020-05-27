Arunachal: 3 teachers for 100 students, in Mengio Secondary School

Sagalee- A government secondary school at Mengio, the circle headquarter of Sagalee sub-division in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh is in dire need of attention as only three teachers are posted there for over 100 students.

A resident of Mengio, Gyamar Tana inform this correspondent that the students of the school has been facing untold suffering due to lack of sufficient teachers including subject teachers since long but the administration is only giving assurances again and again. This is the reason that result of previous years of CBSE class X & XII was very bad. Tana said .

The school was functioning with only three teachers including headmaster and need immediate teacher and subject teachers so that the career of the can be pushed forward for a bright future or else the student will continue to face the crisis of teachers. He informed.

All mengio students union (AMSU) has on several occasion has submitted memorandum for posting of teachers to Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) and Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare district, Education Minister, former Chief Minster and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki . All Mengo Goan Bura Welfare Association (AMGBWA) has also submitted memorandum on several occasion to various authority but the shortage of teacher has been continued.

However, local MLA Nabam Tuki has arrange one teacher from his local fund but it is not at all sufficient for the welfare of student community and urge upon all cloncern of education department to immediately post teacher to Mengio so that our Mengio only circle Secondary school doe not deprived even inspite of several plea for posting of teacher to the school for the welfare of education sector to one of the remote circle of the district which road communication also got disrupted in summers season inspite of several repairing and maintenance. Tana further said.

He also inform that the state government has recently created and appointed Four hundred four post of trained graduate teachers and the posting order has been made by the directorate of Secondary Education vide order No-ED2/DSE/525/APT/2020 dated Itanagar the May 8 2020 has been directed to join to their respective school on June 1 positively but this time also the Mengio Secondary school has been left and unattended by the education department.