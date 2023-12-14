Arunachal: Likha Saaya resigns from National People’s Party

ITANAGAR- Former MLA and Parliamentary Secretary and State Working President of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh Likha Saaya has tendered his resignation from both primary and active membership of the party. Apart from this, he has also given up his role as the working president of Arunachal chapter of NPP.

In a formal letter addressed to NPP National President Conrad K Sangma, Saaya expressed disappointment over the delay in finalizing his appointment as State President of NPP, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Saaya, who joined the party about six months ago with hopes of leading the state unit of NPP, highlighted the lack of a clear decision from the party high command regarding his role.

Saaya said in his letter, “I had joined the National People’s Party with the understanding of leading the party as the state president of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, due to technical reasons, I was appointed as acting president with commitment to promote him as State President. Unfortunately, even after several months, this commitment has not been fulfilled.” , Saaya Said.

He said that the upcoming assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are approaching and the delay in taking decisions has affected his ability to lead the party effectively.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

He stressed his vision of building a political platform with various national parties and winning many assembly constituencies.

“I am not able to lead the NPP and work effectively to achieve victory in many constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in April 2024,” Saya commented in his resignation letter.