Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinic set up in Namsai Police Station

NAMSAI- Yomge Ado, Member Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh SLSA on Thursday inaugurates newly set up Legal Aid Clinic in Namsai Police Station.

Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in compliance with the direction from National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors, set up a Legal Aid Clinic in Police Station Namsai, to provide free legal services related to missing children & offences against children and early access to justice at Pre-Arrest, arrest and remand stages.

Yomge Ado, Member Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh SLSA inaugurates newly set up Legal Aid Clinic in the presence of Sange Thinley, Superintendent of Police, Namsai, Mrs Mary Jonnam, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jeega Molo, SDPO and Inspector Lod Tari, Officer-in-Charge, Police Station, Namsai.

Ado highlighted the role, functions and importance of a Legal Aid Clinic and Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs), the grassroot workers who act as a bridge/medium between the Legal Services Institutions and common people to ensure that a person or any legal aid seekers, gets free legal assistance through the nearest legal services institution.

The Superintendent of Police also emphasized on the purpose of legal aid clinic and the need to work in coordination between legal services institutions and police stations to provide easy and early access to justice to the needy legal aid seekers.

Legal Aid Clinic in Police Station, Namsai is the 6th Legal Aid Clinic opened this year by the State Authority while ensuring that access to justice is easier and reached to all the marginalized sections of the society under the NALSA’s Free and Competent Legal Services schemes and regulation under section 12 of Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Pamphlets/IEC Materials related to NALSA mandated schemes and other Govt. welfare schemes were also distributed to all the attendees during the inaugural programme.