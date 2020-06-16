Arunachal: land compensation scam, Former Likabali ADC suspended

Itanagar- The former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Likabali (Lower Siang), Sode Potom who was arrested in connection with a land compensation scam has been suspended from his service. In an order dated June 11, his suspension order was issued by the secretary personnel department.

It is alleged that the total amount of scam was worth Rs 24 crore which was meant as compensation against land acquisition for a stretch of 9.5 kilometers in Anjaw district. Potom was then the Anjaw ADC, and a case was registered with the SIC.

The SP SIC M Harsha Vardhan informed that the investigation process is going on smoothly and soon SIC will interrogate more people in this regard.

It is to state that two persons were arrested on 30 May (Saturday) in connection with the said case related to alleged kickbacks involved in the compensation disbursement process amounting to Rs 24 crore for Chaglagam to Rocham road in Anjaw district,

Alongwith the “ADC Likabali Sode Potom, who was the then ADC Hayuliang , and a private individual Cholingso Kora were arrested. The sources said.