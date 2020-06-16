Arunachal: Sr Engineers should physically visit each work site regularly- Chowna Mein

Namsai- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday during a meeting with district administration impressed upon the departmental officers to ensure to keep alive the tradition of efficient work culture in Namsai district.

The Deputy Chief Minister categorically stressed that the work culture of the departmental officials, particularly of the engineers, must change for good. Every engineer from the junior level to the top must be aware and responsible for all projects under their jurisdiction.

Chowna Mein said that the senior engineers should physically visit each work site regularly, which will not only help in monitoring the progress and maintaining quality but also encourage junior level officials to discharge their duties honestly and sincerely.

He informed that no works should be compromised and underscored on the importance of following the CPWD norms to achieve quality, timely delivery and transparency in effective execution of works emphasizing on sustainable development.

Mein credited to the effort of officers for bringing transformational change in the district. He lauded the role of officers of the work departments in the district for ensuring to carry out the projects to the fulfilment of construction guidelines, methodology and proper financial management.

“Today, transformation is visible in the district, I laud the efforts of the district administration who with the working departments ensured proper work being executed in the district.,” Mein said.

“I cherish my association with all the officers, and look forward to receive the same support and team spirit to carry out the development activities in the district,” added Mein.

While reviewing the progress of various sectors including UD, PWD, Education, Health, RWD and Agriculture, Mein said that the concerned departments should work in synergy to ensure holistic development of Namsai districts.

Earlier, Mein inspected the works of CC pavement road towards circuit house and cautioned to maintain its quality work.

Also, present in meeting were, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma and SP Ankit Kr Singh.