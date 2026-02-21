Arunachal: Jazinja Angba–Binbga 2nd Edition Begins at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- The second edition of Jazinja: Angba–Binbga commenced at Rono Ground in Doimukh with vibrant participation and a strong focus on cultural dialogue, indigenous identity and community engagement. The initiative follows the inaugural community-based event organised last year under the same theme.

Organised by the office-bearers of JAZIN-JA, the event reflects the society’s guiding motto, “Tracing Roots, Inspiring Paths; Prakrati, Purvaj aur Pragya.” Founded in 2021 and registered under SR/ITA/7991, the organisation aims to promote cultural awareness, intellectual exchange and community participation. In the Nyishi language, Angba–Binbga symbolises the idea of journeying and communicating together, highlighting collective participation.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MLA of the 14th Doimukh constituency Nabam Vivek and Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia, along with academicians, senior officials and faculty members from Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh University and nearby colleges. Students, scholars and members of the public also gathered in large numbers.

The opening day featured an interactive interview session with local writer Tob Tarin Tara, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Kimin, and MP Nabam Rebia. The discussion focused on indigenous identity, cultural preservation, education and the role of state-level initiatives in empowering youth and communities.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy, students of Government Degree College Doimukh presented a skit on Indigenous Faith, highlighting traditional values and belief systems. Organisers said the enthusiastic participation and meaningful exchanges during the inaugural session set a positive tone for the event, which aims to strengthen dialogue and promote cultural consciousness among younger generations.