Arunachal: Governor Confers State Awards at Lok Bhavan Ceremony

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals on distinguished individuals and organisations during a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday. The Governor also presented the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, recognising outstanding contributions in governance and public service.

The State Gold Medal was awarded to two individuals and two organisations for exceptional service and courage. Among the recipients were Havildar and Honorary Naib Subedar Lekhi Passang (Retd.) of the 2nd Battalion, Arunachal Scouts; whistle-blower Late Gyamar Padang of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission; and the Women Police Station, Pasighat.

A number of officers, professionals and organisations were honoured with the State Silver Medal for their contributions to the welfare and progress of the State. The awardees included administrative officers, police personnel, healthcare professionals, social workers and NGOs from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh, recognising achievements across public administration, law enforcement, healthcare, social service and environmental conservation.

The Governor also conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2025 to several departments and institutions. These included the Urban Development Department, West Siang district for the Aalo Town Beautification and Nirmal Aalo Movement under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0; the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for organisational reforms; the District Urban Development Agency, Namsai, for septage management initiatives; the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Longding, for development of a multi-purpose sports hub and recreational park at Kanubari; and the District Administration and Women & Child Development Department, West Kamang, for the Tech-Vadi Anganwadi Centre initiative. The award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh along with an honorary scroll.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, cabinet ministers, senior government officers and other dignitaries. State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta conducted the proceedings.

Following the ceremony, the Governor and the Chief Minister interacted with award winners and guests during a High Tea programme at the General Bipin Rawat Hall in Lok Bhavan.