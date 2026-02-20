Governor Graces Arunachal’s 40th Statehood Day in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) graced the 40th Statehood Day celebrations as the Chief Guest at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar on Thursday, emphasising that the vision of a “Developed Arunachal” must remain an integral part of a “Developed India”.

The Governor unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the Guard of Honour, marking the historic milestone of four decades since Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood. Extending greetings to the people, he said that Statehood Day is not only a celebration but also an opportunity for introspection, renewed determination and collective planning for the future.

In his address, the Governor called upon citizens to reaffirm their commitment to preserving the State’s rich culture and heritage, safeguarding the environment, ensuring equal opportunities for youth and women, and eliminating corruption and opacity in public life. He stressed that decisions taken today would shape the destiny of future generations and urged people to work together towards peace, prosperity and progress.

Reflecting on Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey, he noted that despite challenging terrain, the State has achieved significant progress in education, healthcare, connectivity, digital transformation and cultural preservation. He observed that Arunachal has balanced modern development with protection of its tribal heritage and traditions.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Governor appreciated the State Government’s efforts in infrastructure development, hydropower, digital governance, women empowerment, sports and youth development. He congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the Council of Ministers for their governance initiatives and also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in accelerating the State’s growth.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a vital pillar of India’s strategic strength, he said the State plays a key role in national security and the Act East Policy, serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. He emphasised the need for transparent, accountable and technology-driven governance, citing initiatives like digital land surveys aimed at enhancing transparency.

The Governor further highlighted programmes such as the Vibrant Border Villages initiative, stressing the importance of sustainable livelihood opportunities and responsible use of natural resources. He urged the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, adding that balanced development and environmental conservation would help realise the vision of a truly developed Arunachal Pradesh.